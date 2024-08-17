Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.01 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.35.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $377.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $425.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

