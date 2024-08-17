Zacks Research Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

