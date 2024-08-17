Zcash Hits Market Cap of $709.31 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Zcash has a total market cap of $709.31 million and approximately $73.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $43.44 or 0.00073131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.