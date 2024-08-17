ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0654 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ZClassic has a market cap of $607,792.15 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00074068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00037496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

