Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. 963,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

