Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Zoom Video Communications worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $149,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

