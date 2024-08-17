ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

ZI stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

