ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

