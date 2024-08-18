1,238 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 59.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $169.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

