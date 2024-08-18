158,709 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 158,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,220. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $54.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

