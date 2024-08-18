16,397 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Bought by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Vera Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of William Marsh Rice University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,025. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

