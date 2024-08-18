22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $35.20.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by $3.56. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
