22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $35.20.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by $3.56. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.