447,923 Shares in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 447,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,609,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.99% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UITB. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 179,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,163. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.1418 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

