474 Shares in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 64.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. 17,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.