5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $4.37 on Friday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958. The firm has a market cap of $388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.