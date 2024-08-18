623 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
FDIS opened at $81.49 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19.
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
