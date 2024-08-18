9,915 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $477,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 434,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

