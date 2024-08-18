Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 429,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

