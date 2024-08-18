Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ADAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.08 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $266.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

