adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 755,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.4 days.
adidas Trading Down 0.2 %
ADDDF opened at $240.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.09. adidas has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $270.25.
adidas Company Profile
