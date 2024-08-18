adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 755,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.4 days.

adidas Trading Down 0.2 %

ADDDF opened at $240.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.09. adidas has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $270.25.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

