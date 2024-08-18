AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 406,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,770. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

