aelf Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $281.62 million and $15.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,341,687 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

