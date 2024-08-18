Agora (API) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Agora has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

