Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in July

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 241,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Agrify Stock Performance
Shares of AGFY remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,250,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,773. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
