Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 415,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.60. Airbus has a one year low of $127.76 and a one year high of $187.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.