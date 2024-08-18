Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $989.57 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,329,752 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.