Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
