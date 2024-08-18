Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. 16,853,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

