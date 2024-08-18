ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stock Position Cut by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

SDOG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. 36,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,043. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

