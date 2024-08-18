AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $127,141.65 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 31,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,094,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,284,636.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85.

On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.

AlTi Global stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

