AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $127,141.65 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 31,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,094,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,284,636.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.
AlTi Global Stock Up 3.3 %
AlTi Global stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- About the Markup Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.