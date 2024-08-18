Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

