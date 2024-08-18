American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.50.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

