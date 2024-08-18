Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $25.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

