AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,188. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.30.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

