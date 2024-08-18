Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 208

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208 ($2.66).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Direct Line Insurance Group

Insider Transactions at Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,179,273.97). Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 187 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 149.25 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.07).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.