Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $36.50

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

