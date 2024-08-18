Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as low as C$3.89. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 43,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Andrew Peller from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.44 million, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82.

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

