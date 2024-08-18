ANDY Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $69.73 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, ANDY has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. ANDY has a market capitalization of $69.73 million and $1.47 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ANDY

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.0000674 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,836,453.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

