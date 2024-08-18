ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Raised by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5,629.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $325.48. 192,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.06. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

