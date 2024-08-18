ApeCoin Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $359.04 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

