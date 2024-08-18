Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

