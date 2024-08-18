Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 35.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,237. Aptiv has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.