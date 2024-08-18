ARPA Price Hits $0.0348 (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market cap of $50.76 million and $5.34 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03370443 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $4,575,731.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

