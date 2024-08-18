ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,947 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.