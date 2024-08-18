ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.