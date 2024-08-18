ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.99. 246,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,120. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

