ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.22. 172,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

