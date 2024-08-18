ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 635 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. 3,286,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.02. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

