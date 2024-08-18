Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

ARTW opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

