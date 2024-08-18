Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %
ARTW opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.