Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) PT Lowered to $5.50

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 3.6 %
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
